MOVING Into the Future

WVPE is on the move. We need your help.

Elkhart Community School Corporation is offering 88.1 WVPE the opportunity to move into a larger space and The Friends of WVPE advisory board is launching a campaign to raise the funds needed to renovate this new space into a state-of-the-art facility that will open up the station to future growth. WVPE will benefit from innovations such as:



- 2,000 additional square feet of space - Three new studios - Cutting-edge on-air equipment - Emergency generator - Expanded podcasting capabilities

The estimated cost for the project is $750,000. The new location is projected to be operational by Spring 2025. Friends of WVPE is inviting members, local businesses, and foundations to join us in supporting the station in this exciting opportunity.

Please consider helping to fund this new space, ​moving WVPE into the future.

You can support this project by clicking HERE.

Friends of WVPE

