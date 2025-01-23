© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why the idea of buying Greenland is more complicated now than it once might have been

Published January 23, 2025 at 3:56 AM EST

President Trump says he wants the U.S. to take "ownership" of Greenland. One proposal is to buy it in a "sovereignty purchase," which has shaped the U.S. That's more complicated now than it once was.President Trump says he wants the U.S. to take "ownership" of Greenland. One proposal is to buy it in a "sovereignty purchase," which has shaped the U.S. That's more complicated now than it once was.

Copyright 2025 NPR