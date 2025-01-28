Prosecutor releases names of victims, suspect in Elkhart Martin's shooting

Elkhart prosecutors have released the names of the people killed and hurt in Monday night’s Martin’s store shooting.

Killed were 19-year-old employee Annasue Rocha and 49-year-old customer Benjamin S. Jeffery, both of Elkhart.

Police have identified the lone gunman as 54-year-old Juan M. Sanchez, who had moved to the area from Illinois within the past year.

After firing the shots inside the store, police say Sanchez went outside where he was met by Elkhart Police officers Corporal Paul Vandenburg and Patrolman Ethan Pasternak. Prosecutors say Sanchez fired at the officers, hitting both of them, and they returned fire, killing him.

A press release from Prosecutor Vicki Becker says police are still investigating why Sanchez started shooting.

Becker said Vandenburg, who’s been on the force seven years, has been treated and released from the hospital but Pasternak, an officer for two years, remains in fair and stable condition.

In a statement, Martin’s said, “Our team feels immeasurable sadness as we mourn yesterday’s tragedy and the unimaginable loss of lives. We are thankful for the quick action of our Associates and police officers, and we’ll continue to work alongside police to support their investigation.”