Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour to Present “Blues Moon Over Michiana” Featuring Southside Denny & Friends

The fun begins on Saturday, March 1st, at 7:00 p.m. when blues rocker and acoustic blues solo artist Southside Denny takes the stage at the beautiful Leighton Auditorium for a live taping of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. (Tickets $20 @ www.wildrosemoon.com)

Along with special guest Ole Harv of WVPE’s “Blues Revue” and keyboardist Don Savoie, the energetic blues virtuoso will hold court as he runs through some of his greatest hits in a 50-minute concert and an hour-long taping of the radio program.

“The Moon is proud to host Denny once more as our headliner for our on-the-road version of the radio hour,” says George Schricker, Founder & Executive Director of Wild Rose Moon. “To see an international artist like Denny come back time after time to perform for our Michiana audiences shows just how Marshall County is establishing itself in the arts community.”

A native of South Bend who now lives in Montreal, Canada, Southside cut his teeth at Buddy Guy’s in Chicago. He has opened for blues legends Luther Allison, Sugar Blue, and Pinetop Perkins and shared the stage with Ray Charles, John Fogerty, BTO, Edgar Winter, and Styx.

Denny, known for his rapid-fire melodicism, soulful playing, and open-tuning slide guitar, will be joined by band members Louis Polos on bass, Josh Wakeman on drums, and John Bahler and Sean Hoffman of the Wild Rose Moon Band.

The program will subsequently be heard on WVPE Public Radio and seen on WNIT Public Television at a date TBA. Audience members will be taped and function as an integral part of the show, which includes the “Shoot the Moon” game show and the sing-along theme song “The River Goes Round.”

“Blues Moon Over Michiana” is made possible by generous support from the Saint Joseph County Community Foundation, The Saint Joseph County Public Library, The Indiana Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, and Gibson Insurance.

