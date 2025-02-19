Martinis & Music at Goshen Theater

WVPE is a media sponsor for Martinis and Music at Goshen Theater. Our next third Thursday event takes place Thursday, March 20th in the Theater lobby from 5 to 7. Music will be performed by Opera On Tap South Bend that brings opera and classical music to new audiences by performing it in alternative venues. The featured bartender is Meg Lewis from Common Spirits. Martinis and Music is open to all aged 21 and above. More information is HERE or at GoshenTheater.org