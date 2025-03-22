Fresh Air Weekend: Seth Rogen; The battle for young male voters

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Seth Rogen lands the 'tragic job' of studio executive in his new comedy series: Rogen plays a flustered Hollywood studio head in a new Apple TV+ show. These executives "really could get fired at any moment for anything," Rogen says — and their feedback is often based in fear.

New songs by Teddy Swims, Benjamin Booker and Neil Young let loose with big emotions: Rock critic Ken Tucker recommends three songs that are recent additions to his playlist: "Are You Even Real," by Swims; "Same Kind of Lonely," by Booker; and "big change," by Young.

As young male voters shift right, can the left compete in the 'battle for the bros'?: Popular podcasts in the "manosphere" helped sway young men to go MAGA in the 2024 election. New Yorker writer Andrew Marantz explains how Democrats can win them back.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR