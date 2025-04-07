J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday April 12 2025 at 7 pm eastern: Kimberly Brewer

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!®

Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night. This week, vocalist Kimberly Brewer kicks off 2025 with a heartfelt tribute to Quincy Jones, covering his 1974 classic "If I Ever Lose This Heaven". Produced by Chris “Big Dog” Davis, Kimberly’s layered vocals shine over infectious percussion, bass, warm keys, and bold brass. The track features a unique pairing of Kimberly’s voice with flutist Ragan Whiteside, fresh off her Billboard #1 hit “Thrill Ride.” Join us this Saturday at 7 p.m. for J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power on 88.1 WVPE.

