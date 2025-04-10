© 2025 WVPE
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel MartinFranco OrdoñezScott HorsleyAshley Lopez
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:18 AM EDT

Facing pressure from world markets President Trump blinks on tariffs, businesses welcome that temporary tariff relief, a former top cybersecurity official is targeted by Trump as a private American.

Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
Franco Ordoñez
Scott Horsley
Ashley Lopez
