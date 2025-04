WVPE is a media sponsor for the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation Farmer’s Market, featuring growers, home-based vendors, crafters, and local artisans. It’s located downtown in Kardzhali Park at 301 NIBCO Parkway in Elkhart, next to NIBCO Ice Rink. The Farmer’s Market takes place every Saturday from May 3rd through September 27th from 9 AM to 1 PM. More information is available at City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation .