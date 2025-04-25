Indiana lawmakers cut funding to WVPE - We need your support

WVPE and all Indiana Public Broadcast stations (IPBS) including radio & TV took a major financial blow today (4/25/25). The Indiana Legislature passed the state budget without funding IPBS. This eliminated our collective state funding for 2026 and 2027, for the first time in 45 years. This will translate into an annual loss of $70,000 for WVPE starting this fall.

Your support is needed now more than ever to make up this shortfall in WVPE's annual operating budget.

Currently, 54% of WVPE's budget comes from members just like you. With these cuts in state funding, member support is more vital than ever. Please act now and make a pledge of support.

Public media as a whole remains under attack while we provide the news that impacts your life. Help keep WVPE strong with a generous gift of support.

Respectfully,

Anthony Hunt

Station Manager

