The new pope is American. Will that have an impact on US politics?

At a moment when the rest of the world is constantly responding and reacting to the moves and statements of the Trump administration, the new head of the Roman Catholic Church is an American. And while cardinals like former Washington, D.C., Archbishop Wilton Gregory are downplaying any political dynamic to this election...

WILTON GREGORY: I didn't sense, in the conversations that I had with the other cardinals of the world, that the conclave was seen as a continuation of the American political election.

DETROW: ...The way that Pope Leo XIV chooses to engage or not engage with global politics is a major open question. And I want to talk more about this with Congressman Brendan Boyle, a Democrat who met with Pope Francis and who is part of the U.S. delegation to the late pontiff's funeral. Thanks for joining us.

BRENDAN BOYLE: Wonderful to be with you at this exciting time.

DETROW: Look, before we have that broader conversation, I have to ask you, a Pennsylvania congressman, have you adjusted to the fact that the pope is a Villanova graduate?

BOYLE: It is incredible that we now have a direct link from the Big Five to the Vatican. And probably - there are so many memes over the last few days from all of my Chicago friends and that connection combined with, of course, all of us here in the Philadelphia area. But one of perhaps the best was someone tweeting, I just came to the realization I probably ate at the same Wawa as the pope.

DETROW: (Laughter) I think, as much as I would like to continue talking about the pope eating at Wawa...

BOYLE: (Laughter).

DETROW: ...When you're talking about a pope in politics, I do think we should start by looking back at Pope Francis. You were there when he addressed Congress 10 years ago. One of the last things that Pope Francis did was rebuke Vice President Vance on the topic of immigration. What was Francis' broad impact on American politics?

BOYLE: Well, first, I mean, his style and his humility had a really profound impact. Truly, the day I saw most members of Congress and staffers just the happiest was the day that Pope Francis came and visited Capitol Hill and spoke to a joint session at Congress, becoming the only pope to do so. And I point that out regardless of the issues of the church, some of which might more neatly align with liberal positions of the Democratic Party, some of which will align with more conservative politics of the Republican Party.

The reality is, Pope Francis was supported by upwards of 90% of American Catholics. And a lot of people in the United States who aren't Catholic or perhaps not even all that religious really did admire Pope Francis. And I think that what you will see is a continuation not necessarily of the same style, but a continuation in terms of the papacy having a very warm place in the hearts of most Americans.

DETROW: Francis did use that pulpit though to, at times, be pretty pointed, whether it was in press conferences with reporters or letters or statements like that. Obviously, Pope Leo is a different person with a very different style, at least as far as we can see in the first two days of his papacy. Do you expect him to wade into issues like immigration?

BOYLE: Well, first, I mean, already from some of the previous homilies that I've seen then-Cardinal Prevost - and even before that, Father Bob - giving, he just has a very calm, deliberate style. He already, you can tell, has stylistic differences because, of course, he's a different person. That said, it's not as if Catholic teaching on immigration or the dignity of the poor or life issues - none of that's going to change.

DETROW: I guess you, as a policymaker, as a Catholic - what do you want to see from this man, and what do you want to see particularly as an American from this American pope?

BOYLE: You know, I observe that over the last 15, 20 years, we're in a democracy recession worldwide. We have seen the rise of authoritarianism all around the world, a weakening of small-D democratic norms. So to have a major world leader, perhaps the most famous world leader, seen as a moral authority, as a consistent voice for the poor, for light, for peace, particularly at this time, it is absolutely needed. I think it's needed in the United States and it's needed around the world. So for Catholics and non-Catholics alike, I think that this Pope in particular could play a key role at a very sensitive moment in world history.

DETROW: We talked before about that moment when Pope Francis addressed Congress. What are your hopes for an American pope to come and address Congress?

BOYLE: Well, it was exciting to have Pope Francis not only address Congress but then a few days later in Philadelphia, for the World Meeting of Families, I was able to be with him in a prison in my congressional district in northeast Philadelphia. That's where I had the opportunity to shake his hand. I remember how he went individually to every single prisoner who was there and prayed with each one of them as individuals. It was an incredible moment and a very moving one.

Now with the new Pope, I hope that we make it two papal visits in a row. I certainly think he would want to return to his alma mater at Villanova. So I think that a lot of us have high hopes that we'll have a papal visit at some point in the next year or two.

DETROW: Congressman Brendan Boyle, Democrat from Pennsylvania, thanks so much.

