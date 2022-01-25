All IN- The Good Life Method

© 2022 WVPE
Published January 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
S Migaj - Unsplash.jpg

Today we're talking to the Notre Dame professors behind a class called God and The Good Life, to learn about their new book on living a happy and fulfilling life.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Meghan Sullivan
Wilsey Family Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”

Paul Blaschko
Assistant Teaching Professor of Philosophy, Notre Dame University; Co-Author, “The Good Life Method: Reasoning Through the Big Questions of Happiness, Faith and Meaning”

All IN
All IN Staff
