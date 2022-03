On Tuesday, the Indiana General Assembly sent a bill to ban transgender girls from participating in girls sports to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk. Today we talk about the impact the change could have on trans youth in Indiana.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Kit Malone

ACLU of Indiana, advocacy strategist

Zoe O'Haillin-Berne

Indiana Youth Group, director of marketing and communications