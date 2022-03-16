© 2022 WVPE
All IN: Indiana women's history

Published March 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Today we talk about significant figures in Indiana women’s history. We learn about women’s suffrage, a baseball team founded in South Bend during World War II, and the first African American and first woman appointed public defender of Indiana.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Nichelle M. Hayes

The Center of Black Literature and Culture at the Indianapolis Public Library founding director

Michella Marino

Indiana Historical Bureau deputy director

Jill Weiss Simins

Indiana Historical Bureau staff historian

