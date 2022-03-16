All IN: Indiana women's history
Today we talk about significant figures in Indiana women’s history. We learn about women’s suffrage, a baseball team founded in South Bend during World War II, and the first African American and first woman appointed public defender of Indiana.
Produced by Micah Yason.
Guests:
Nichelle M. Hayes
The Center of Black Literature and Culture at the Indianapolis Public Library founding director
Michella Marino
Indiana Historical Bureau deputy director
Jill Weiss Simins
Indiana Historical Bureau staff historian