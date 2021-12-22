© 2022 WVPE
Arts & Culture

WVPE Monday Night Seasonal Special

Published December 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST
Monday, Dec. 27

7 PM - A Cool Christmas Mix with Paul Ingles

Music History Producer Paul Ingles gently hosts another hour of pop, rock and soul holiday music. Otis Redding, James Brown, John Prine, Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, Wyclef Jean, Marty Stewart, Cheap Trick, Sheryl Crow, The Rolling Stones and more.
 
 

9 PM - A Season’s Griot
A Season's Griot is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program.  Hosted for more than 25 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot. 
 

