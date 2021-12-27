Life Kit's most-read stories of 2021

The end of the year is often a time of reflection — a time to take stock of the past and to look ahead to the exciting possibilities of the future. But this year ... well, it feels a little different.

Maybe you're just trying to get through the day. Maybe you want to move on from 2021, but you feel stuck in a holding pattern. Wherever you're at, we wanted to share the Life Kit stories that got you through a roller coaster of a year.

When we looked back at our top 10 stories from 2021, we noticed a few things: That we just might need a break — the 9 to 5 grind isn't working anymore and our focus is waning. But we also noticed that, even if we're still socially distant, we're craving connections — how to find them, nurture them and learn from them.

However you're feeling with this year coming to a close, here's to the best bits of 2021 and to a brighter 2022.

There is no magic cure for getting rid of feeling like an impostor, but there are some tools to help manage the feeling when it starts to rear its ugly head.

For some people, waking up early just feels natural. But if you're not naturally a morning person, how much room do you have to change your wake-up schedule? A few habits can help make waking up earlier less of a chore.

Getting (and staying) focused can be a challenge in the best of times. But with everything going on in the world, concentrating can feel down-right impossible. Here are six tips to help you find your flow.

At the beginning of every year, we promise ourselves that we'll slay this beast. We make lists, buy journals, try new apps, but no matter what, we often wind up falling into the same cycle of delay and avoidance — putting things off, day after day. Here's how to combat procrastination however small the task.

Most of us haven't been taught how to apologize, and our efforts tend to be deleterious: vague, intrusive, demanding, or full of caveats that can leave the recipient of an apology feeling even worse. Here are six ways to offer an apology that can help heal, rather than cause additional harm.

Dating isn't easy but Logan Ury's book, How to Not Die Alone, presents a plan for every type of dater and walks readers through each step of that process. Here are three things you can do today to shift your love life for good.

Jealousy is a complex emotion and can lead to everything from internal strife to unnecessary arguments. But cultivated correctly, jealousy can also be a powerful tool for change.

If you're looking for a few concrete tips to help you get better at flirting, look no further. Nothing corny or weirdly creepy — OK, one slightly corny thing.

The five-day workweek hasn't always existed. How did we get here, and where can we go? Life Kit spoke with author and researcher Will Stronge about what a shorter workweek offers workers and organizations.

Burnout has serious consequences for your mental health, so it's important to spot it and address it. We asked some of the top experts on the topic for tips to recognize and address burnout in yourself and at your workplace.

We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

