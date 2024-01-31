WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for the podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha with Alastair, Ep. 17: Mahler Symphony No. 5 and Indiana composer Michael Shelle
Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra introduces the third Jack M Champaigne Masterworks of the season. Discover Mahler’s Fifth Symphony and hear a world premiere by Indiana composer Michael Shelle. "The Fifth Horsemen of the Apocalypse" was inspired by the storied "Four Horsemen" who made up the backfield of Notre Dame's 1924 football team.