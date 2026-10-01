Aaron Kerr’s Dissonant Creatures is an all-instrumental group from Saint Paul, Minnesota, and the brainchild of cellist and composer Aaron Kerr. After being awarded a McKnight Fellowship in 2006, Aaron assembled an improvisational touring group to perform his original music, and AKDC was born. Described as a mix of modern classical, jazz fusion, free jazz, heavy metal, and atmospheric rock, the music is sometimes melodic, sometimes atmospheric, sometimes heavy, and sometimes open, featuring electric cello, electric guitar, bass guitar, mandolin, percussion, piano, and drums.

Aaron Kerr - bandleader / electric cello

Chris Andresen - bass

Jonathan Townsend - drums

Mike Nordby - mandolin / percussion

