Alec Goldfarb and Utsav La

Our Chamber Arts Series presents American composer and guitarist Alec Goldfarb and pianist Utsav Lal. They will present original contemporary compositions that draw upon the rich traditions of Hindustani classical music while exploring new possibilities through improvisation and collaborative interaction. Rooted in Goldfarb's extensive study of raga and Indian musical traditions, the project reimagines these influences through his own compositional voice, creating original works that bridge cultural traditions within a contemporary American jazz and creative music context. Their performances move fluidly between structured composition, long-form improvisation, and spontaneous musical dialogue, resulting in music that is both deeply rooted in tradition and forward-looking in its artistic vision.

Alec Goldfarb - guitar

Utsav Lal - piano

