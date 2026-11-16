Alternative Gift Fair and Bake Sale
Alternative Gift Fair and Bake Sale
Gift shopping that makes our world a better place and supports organizations helping those in need in our local community and around the world. Vendors include St. Margaret's House, Unity Gardens, One Village Fair Trade, Logan Center and many more! Also stock up on homemade holiday treats at the church's Bake Sale.
Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren
Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren
53105 Ironwood RdSouth Bend, Indiana 46635
574-272-0114