BetterSax Jazz Clinic
BetterSax Jazz Clinic
BetterSax is the world’s largest saxophone education platform and community, creating innovative instruments and accessories designed by saxophonists, for saxophonists. Here is our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@bettersax.
• 5:00 - 6:00 PM: Meet & Greet with Jay Metcalf
• 6:00 - 6:30 PM: Welcome & Gear Talk
• 6:30 - 7:30 PM: Clinic Session with Jay
From beginners to advanced players. Learn practical ways to learn jazz standards.
Merriman's Playhouse
$6-$15
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135South Bend, 46617