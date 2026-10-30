BetterSax Jazz Clinic

BetterSax is the world’s largest saxophone education platform and community, creating innovative instruments and accessories designed by saxophonists, for saxophonists. Here is our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@bettersax.

• 5:00 - 6:00 PM: Meet & Greet with Jay Metcalf

• 6:00 - 6:30 PM: Welcome & Gear Talk

• 6:30 - 7:30 PM: Clinic Session with Jay

From beginners to advanced players. Learn practical ways to learn jazz standards.