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BetterSax Jazz Clinic

BetterSax Jazz Clinic

BetterSax is the world’s largest saxophone education platform and community, creating innovative instruments and accessories designed by saxophonists, for saxophonists. Here is our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@bettersax.

• 5:00 - 6:00 PM: Meet & Greet with Jay Metcalf

• 6:00 - 6:30 PM: Welcome & Gear Talk

• 6:30 - 7:30 PM: Clinic Session with Jay

From beginners to advanced players. Learn practical ways to learn jazz standards.

Merriman's Playhouse
$6-$15
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135
South Bend, 46617
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org/