Composer, trumpeter, and flugelhornist Bob Lark leads his ensemble in a program featuring original compositions drawn from his extensive catalog of recordings, alongside selected works from the straight-ahead and hard-bop jazz tradition. Distinguished by lyrical melodies, sophisticated harmonic writing, and expressive improvisation, Lark's music reflects a contemporary compositional voice shaped by decades of creative work as a performer, composer, and educator. Balancing thoughtfully crafted compositions with dynamic ensemble interaction, the project highlights the enduring vitality of straight-ahead jazz while presenting Lark's distinctive artistic voice through collaborative improvisation and expressive musical dialogue.

Bob Lark - flugelhorn & trumpet

Kevin Fort - piano

Cory Biggerstaff - bass

