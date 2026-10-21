MCHS is announcing a Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Event titled “175 Years of PHJC History.” The event is on Friday, November 6, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Join Sr. Judith Diltz as she celebrates the 175th anniversary of the founding of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ by Saint Katharina Kasper. Sr. Judith will share some of her research on the interesting history of the PHJC. Discover how they continue to joyfully serve their neighbors, communities and the underserved here in Marshall County and across the globe.