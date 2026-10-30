Christopher Lucas Wilson Trio

Composer and pianist Christopher Lucas Wilson leads his trio in a program centered on original contemporary compositions from the forthcoming recording, Wilson's Way (2026), alongside selected works from the swing and bebop tradition. Rooted in the traditions of blues, swing, and the jazz piano trio, the project reflects five years of musical collaboration between Wilson, bassist Alex Austin, and drummer Isaiah Spencer. Balancing thoughtful composition with expressive improvisation, the trio presents a contemporary artistic voice while honoring the enduring traditions of jazz in an intimate listening environment.

Christopher Lucas Wilson - piano

Alex Austin - bass

Isaiah Spencer - drums

