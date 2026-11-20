Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Santa and Mrs. Claus are making an early visit to St. Patrick’s County Park! Hear a story from Mrs. Claus, decorate a cookie, and write a letter to Santa while waiting to have photos taken with Kris Kringle himself! Join our elves in an early celebration of the holidays. Registration and payment required by December 10.
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
$8 per child
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
50651 Laurel RoadSouth Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org