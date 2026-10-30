Dakarai Barclay Quartet

The set features all original compositions celebrating the lives of Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Sonny Rollins. Dakarai Barclay is a trumpeter and educator from, and based in, Chicago, Illinois. He has demonstrated true dedication to his craft within the idioms of jazz and Black American Music. Dakarai has had the ultimate privilege of performing with mentors and elder musicians such as Willerm Delisfort, Winard Harper, Jarrard Harris, Ernest Dawkins, Marlene Rosenburg, and many more. Dakarai can be seen playing in venues throughout Chicago and throughout the Midwestern U.S. region more broadly.

Dakarai Barclay – trumpet

Elio Wijaya - piano

Carmani Edwards - bass

Christian Hindratno - drums

