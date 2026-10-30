Dakarai Barclay Quartet
Dakarai Barclay Quartet
The set features all original compositions celebrating the lives of Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Sonny Rollins. Dakarai Barclay is a trumpeter and educator from, and based in, Chicago, Illinois. He has demonstrated true dedication to his craft within the idioms of jazz and Black American Music. Dakarai has had the ultimate privilege of performing with mentors and elder musicians such as Willerm Delisfort, Winard Harper, Jarrard Harris, Ernest Dawkins, Marlene Rosenburg, and many more. Dakarai can be seen playing in venues throughout Chicago and throughout the Midwestern U.S. region more broadly.
Dakarai Barclay – trumpet
Elio Wijaya - piano
Carmani Edwards - bass
Christian Hindratno - drums
Merrimans' Playhouse
$6-$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com