david bixler trio incognito

New York-based saxophonist, composer, and educator David Bixler continues his recent streak of creative reinvention with incognito ergo sum—the second release from his boundary-pushing trio with bassist Dan Loomis and drummer/percussionist Fabio Rojas, released on June 26th, 2025.

A follow-up to their 2020 debut Inside the Grief—which responded powerfully to the overlapping crises of that year—this new album draws its energy from the trio’s earliest days, playing for parkgoers in pandemic-era New York. Born in a moment of global disruption, incognito ergo sum strips away stylistic borders in favor of shared human expression, drawing on bebop, free jazz, rock, and Venezuelan folk traditions to craft a sound that is both defiant and deeply connected.

David Bixler - saxophone

Dan Loomis - bass

Fabio Rojas - percussion

