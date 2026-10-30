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david bixler trio incognito

david bixler trio incognito

New York-based saxophonist, composer, and educator David Bixler continues his recent streak of creative reinvention with incognito ergo sum—the second release from his boundary-pushing trio with bassist Dan Loomis and drummer/percussionist Fabio Rojas, released on June 26th, 2025.

A follow-up to their 2020 debut Inside the Grief—which responded powerfully to the overlapping crises of that year—this new album draws its energy from the trio’s earliest days, playing for parkgoers in pandemic-era New York. Born in a moment of global disruption, incognito ergo sum strips away stylistic borders in favor of shared human expression, drawing on bebop, free jazz, rock, and Venezuelan folk traditions to craft a sound that is both defiant and deeply connected.

David Bixler - saxophone
Dan Loomis - bass
Fabio Rojas - percussion

Merriman's Playhouse
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135
South Bend, 46617
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org/