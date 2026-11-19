Our Home Grown Series presents the Don Lerman Quartet. Serenades will be the theme of the evening in this special holiday presentation, in which several musical selections which are titled “serenades” of some form will be performed by the Don Lerman Quartet. Serenades originated as romantic songs sung “’neath a fair lady’s window,” as Irish lyricist Jimmy Kennedy put it, and later came to refer to musical tributes of a more general nature. On the program will be Sigmund Romburg’s theme “Serenade” from the 1924 operetta “The Student Prince,” “Penthouse Serenade,” made popular by recordings from Errol Garner and Nat King Cole, Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s jazz composition “Serenade to a Cuckoo,” and several other selections in this idiom. A surprise holiday song is planned to close the program on an appropriately festive note.

Don Lerman - saxophone

Larry Dwyer - piano

Darrel Tidaback - bass

Stu Monsma - drums

