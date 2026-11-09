Fire Arts Holiday Open House November 14th
Fire Arts Holiday Open House November 14th
Fire Arts Inc. presents its Annual Holiday Show and Sale featuring art work created by all the Fire Arts resident artists during the months of November and December. Stop by during the Holiday Open House Saturday, November 14th, from Noon through 5:00 pm. Have some holiday treats and view the many sculptures, jewelry, and ceramic pieces! All purchases during the Open House will receive a 15% discount!
Fire Arts
Free
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fire Arts Inc.
5742822787
info@fireartsinc.com
Fire Arts
305 East ColfaxSouth Bend, Indiana 46617
(574) 282-2787
info@fireartsinc.com