December First Friday~

Join us at our monthly First Friday event! Come by, see what's new in the gallery, and enjoy free snacks and beverages.

The holiday season is coming up, are you prepared? We will be offering free gift wrapping for everything sold in person. Plus, mention this and get 10% off your in-person selection. Let us help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones, coworkers, teachers, and friends.

WHEN: Friday, December 4th, 2026; 5pm EST until we all leave!

WHERE: Schaller Gallery, 8972 First Street, Baroda MI 49101

Come see us the first Friday of every month for community, socialization, and local small business shopping! We are open late to accommodate our fellow nine-to-fivers.

Free to attend, and all are welcome! RSVP preferred.