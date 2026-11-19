Kyle Books Quartet featuring Emilee Dixon
Kyle Books Quartet featuring Emilee Dixon
This December our Student Series proudly presents the Kyle Books Quartet, featuring star vocalist Emilee Dixon. Kyle was born and raised in South Bend and wants to make a yearly tradition of bringing holiday cheer back to his home town. The band is made up of the top players at Ball State University who are wrapping up their senior year.
Emilee Dixon - vocals
George Trajanoski - tenor sax
Matthew Crosby - bass
Cam Witzigreuter - guitar
Kyle Books - drums
Merriman's Playhouse
$6-$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135South Bend, 46617