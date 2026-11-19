This December our Student Series proudly presents the Kyle Books Quartet, featuring star vocalist Emilee Dixon. Kyle was born and raised in South Bend and wants to make a yearly tradition of bringing holiday cheer back to his home town. The band is made up of the top players at Ball State University who are wrapping up their senior year.

Emilee Dixon - vocals

George Trajanoski - tenor sax

Matthew Crosby - bass

Cam Witzigreuter - guitar

Kyle Books - drums

