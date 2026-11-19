Merrimans’ Playhouse is excited to begin a new collaboration with comedian Max Tidey, bringing stand-up comedy into our listening room for a special series featuring Max and guest comedians.

The evening will open with live jazz from Titus Arko on piano, Mary Merriman on bass, and Stephen Merriman on drums, followed by Max Tidey and his featured comedy guests—Peter Cender, Peter Sillanpaa, and Devarron Thomas. It’s a new kind of evening at Merrimans’ Playhouse—bringing together live jazz and stand-up comedy in the intimate listening-room setting our audiences know and love.

Max Tidey is a professional comedian, host, producer, and booker with more than a decade of experience in stand-up comedy. Known for bringing fresh technicality to his writing and a charming energy to the stage, Max finds the comedy in being himself—in both the best and worst of ways. A Michiana native, Max has opened for comedians including Brad Williams, Kevin Nealon, Bobcat Goldthwait, Michael Kosta, and Paul Virzi. He also made his Kill Tony debut at Bridgestone Arena, performing in front of 20,000 people. Max produces and performs in comedy shows throughout Southwest Michigan and the surrounding region.