Meet Shade: Community Preview for Shade Bar & Grill
Meet Shade: Community Preview for Shade Bar & Grill
Be among the first to experience Shade—South Bend’s new downtown gathering place inside the DoubleTree by Hilton South Bend.
Join us Wednesday, September 9, from 5:30–8:30 PM for a special community preview featuring chef-inspired tastings, cocktails, guided tours, and networking.
Whether you are planning a client dinner, an after-work gathering, a celebration, or simply searching for a new place to connect, Shade was created with South Bend in mind.
Come meet the team, explore the space, taste the menu, and discover why Shade is more than a restaurant—it is where South Bend gathers.
DoubleTree by Hilton South Bend
123 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
South Bend, Indiana 46601
DoubleTree by Hilton South Bend
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown South Bend
574.234.2000
tawn.burnley@hilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton South Bend
123 DR MLK BlvdSouth Bend, Indiana 46613
2699328311
tawn.burnley@hilton.com