Meet Shade: Community Preview for Shade Bar & Grill

Be among the first to experience Shade—South Bend’s new downtown gathering place inside the DoubleTree by Hilton South Bend.

Join us Wednesday, September 9, from 5:30–8:30 PM for a special community preview featuring chef-inspired tastings, cocktails, guided tours, and networking.

Whether you are planning a client dinner, an after-work gathering, a celebration, or simply searching for a new place to connect, Shade was created with South Bend in mind.

Come meet the team, explore the space, taste the menu, and discover why Shade is more than a restaurant—it is where South Bend gathers.

DoubleTree by Hilton South Bend

123 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

South Bend, Indiana 46601