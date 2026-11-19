MOBKE is a transatlantic, French-American quartet at the crossroads of musical influences. Embracing distinct musical voices, the ensemble explores Théo Girard’s compositions through collective improvisation, forging new paths and pushing the boundaries of jazz. The idea took shape in Théo Girard’s mind after returning from his first trip to the United States. Fascinated by every era and style of American jazz, he sought to bring together musicians with strong artistic identities, capable of embracing this heritage while forging their own paths.

Théo Girard (France) - double bass

Sophia Domancich (France) - piano

Nick Lyons (USA) - alto saxophone

Tom Rainey (USA) - drums