MOZART! ND SACRED MUSIC FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA

Mozart was beloved by the people of Prague for his symphony and the two operas (Don Giovanni and La Clemenza di Tito) he composed for them. This concert features his ground breaking Symphony No. 38, “Prague," and two works by two then youthful composers who were deeply influenced by Mozart, Beethoven and Mendelssohn. Written as a prodigal "tweenager," Mendelssohn's 12 string symphonies are regarded as astonishing masterpieces with the d minor beautifully embodying the influences of both J.S. Bach and W. A. Mozart. Beethoven's Romances for Violin were written in his twenties in Vienna, where he had moved from Bonn to "receive the spirit of Mozart from the hands of Haydn." Notre Dame faculty artists, violinist, Patrick Yim and conductor Cynthia Katsarelis are joined by the local professional musicians of the Sacred Music Festival Chamber Orchestra.



Program in Leighton Concert Hall

Felix Mendelssohn: Sinfonia No. 7 in D Minor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Two Romances for Violin in F and G Major

Patrick Yim, violinist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D Major, K. 504, "Prague"



Sacred Music Festival Chamber Orchestra

Cynthia Katsarelis, conductor

6:30 Pre-Concert Talk discussing these beautiful works.