Natural Holiday Wreaths
Natural Holiday Wreaths
Get into the holiday spirit by bringing home a fragrant wreath made from natural evergreens! Gather greenery in the park and weave it into a unique decoration. Enjoy seasonal music, treats and hot beverages while you create your wreath! All supplies provided. Registration and payment required by Wednesday, December 2.
Ferrettie/Baugo Creek County Park: Interpretive Center
$15 per person
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
St. Joseph County Parks
574-277-4828
jhartzke@sjcparks.org
Ferrettie/Baugo Creek County Park: Interpretive Center
57057 Ash RoadOsceola, Indiana 46561
574.654.3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org