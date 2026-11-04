Are you or do you know someone interested in knitting or crocheting? The Elkhart Public Library has decided to remove some of those books from its shelves last month. We have them and they will be on sale at the November Book Sale this Saturday, sponsored by Friends of the EPL. Hardcovers are $2 and paperbacks $1. There are at least 50 books on these two subjects.

In addition, any books with light blue stickers will behalf-price...$1 for hardcovers and 50¢ for paperbacks. Any books with purple stickers, either hard or soft covers, will be 50¢.

If you are searching for the newest titles added to our sale since last month, look for orange stickers.

We also will have Christmas-themed books available. Fiction and non-fiction. We only display them once-a-year, but when we do they are half-price. Hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50¢.

We will be in the basement of the Main Library in downtown Elkhart at 300 S. Second St. this Saturday from 9am-2:30pm. Shop our main sales room as well as our fiction and non-fiction rooms across the hall. Fiction is arranged alphabetically by author. Romance, Westerns, Horror and Inspirational Fiction and large-print books have their own sections, but are shelved in the fiction room. Children’s picture books will be in a wooden cart in the sales room. Young reader’s books will be on a cart in the sales room. Older children’s books are shelved in the non-fiction room.

A section of Spanish titles, both fiction and non-fiction, are in a section of shelving in the non-fiction room.

Ask for help if you need it. Members of Friends of EPL receive an additional 20% discount on their purchases. You may purchase a membership Saturday and use it that day and it will be good for all of 2027 as well. See you Saturday!