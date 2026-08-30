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OldTime Dancing

OldTime Dancing

Come out for an evening of dancing fun! No experience necessary, all ages welcome!

Contra longlines, circles, squares, waltzes, and couple mixers. All dances taught before calling. No partner necessary. Susan English is calling and our band will be Deep Roots. Deep Roots are Les Gustafson-Zook (autoharp) and Kent Dutchersmith (bass, cello, guitar and nose-flute).

Pinhook Park Community Building
$4-$20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

South Bend Contra Dancers
sbcontradance@gmail.com
https://www.sbcontras.org/
Pinhook Park Community Building
2801 Riverside Drive
South Bend, Indiana 46601