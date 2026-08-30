OldTime Dancing
OldTime Dancing
Come out for an evening of dancing fun! No experience necessary, all ages welcome!
Contra longlines, circles, squares, waltzes, and couple mixers. All dances taught before calling. No partner necessary. Susan English is calling and our band will be Deep Roots. Deep Roots are Les Gustafson-Zook (autoharp) and Kent Dutchersmith (bass, cello, guitar and nose-flute).
Pinhook Park Community Building
$4-$20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
South Bend Contra Dancers
sbcontradance@gmail.com
Pinhook Park Community Building
2801 Riverside DriveSouth Bend, Indiana 46601