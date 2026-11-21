The Village Initiative invites you to our Pay What You Can Sale!

This community event is all about giving gently used items a new home and making shopping accessible to everyone. Browse a variety of donated treasures, find something you love, and take it home for whatever you can afford to pay.

Admission is completely FREE! There is no cost to come in and shop. You only pay what you can for the items you find and want to take home. No pressure, no set prices—just a community coming together to support one another.

Every purchase helps support local nonprofit organizations and community efforts throughout our area.

Whether you come to shop, support our mission, or simply see what’s available, there’s a place for you here.

We believe everyone deserves access to the things they need, and that our community is stronger when we come together. We hope to see you there!

