Quintin Harris Trio

2026 Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition Finalist and 3x BroadwayWorld Award Winner, Quintin Harris is a rising force in the NYC jazz scene, regularly selling out Birdland Jazz Club, and performing in some of New York's most celebrated venues. The Carlyle Hotel's newest and youngest resident pianist, sets the mood at the legendary Bemelmans Bar. With deeply lyrical phrasing and touch, he adds his voice to the mix of great singing pianists (his heroes include Oscar Peterson, Phineas Newborn, Freddy Cole, and Shirley Horn). A student of Bill Charlap, Ted Rosenthal, Geoffrey Keezer, and Ben Paterson, Quintin's also gone on to play with various groups including touring in The Bria Skonberg Quintet. A confident voice in the newest generation of jazz artists, Harris performs with a sensibility and emotion beyond his years, and is best known for exhilarating trio arrangements, heartfelt ballads, strong lyrical interpretation, and an aptitude for deep swing.

Quintin Harris - piano/vocals

Griffin Fink - bass

Max Marsillo - drums

