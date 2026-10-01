Sean Perlmutter presents Total Efficiency Now(!)

Total Efficiency Now(!) is a collaborative chordless trio focused almost exclusively on original material from all three members of the band. The group combines the sophistication of modern jazz and the immediacy of pop music with the unpredictability and sonic variety of the avant-garde. Rather than highlight virtuosic individual solos, the band's music emphasizes group interplay and empathy.

Jett Gonzalez – saxophone

Oscar Peterson – bass

Sean Perlmutter – drums

