Red means “go” at the September Book Sale this Saturday. Any books with red stickers are half-price. Hardcovers are 50¢ and paperbacks are 25¢. Dark blue stickers are even better at 25¢ for any hardcover or paperback.

Remember, next month our regular prices will increase to $2 for hardcovers and DVDs and $1 for paperbacks, so it is smart to shop this Saturday. We will continue to have special sales each month.

If you are looking for the newest titles in books and DVDs since the August sale, look for green stickers. There are hundreds of new titles and most of them will be on carts in our sales area.

On one of the carts in the sales area is a large selection of cookbooks and books on gardening which are new for this month.

In our rooms on the other side of the hallway, the first room will be all fiction. Novels are shelved by author’s name. Also in that room you will find urban fiction, inspirational fiction, sci-fi, romance and large-type editions.

The second room is mostly non-fiction where titles are shelved by Dewey Decimal number, but we try to have the shelves marked by familiar names such as “Religion”, “Sports”, “Biography”, “Animals”, etc. It also contains all of our children’s books, from picture books through teens.

We will be in the basement of the downtown Elkhart Public Library at 300 S. Second St. from 9am-2:30pm this Saturday September 5. We accept cash, credit or debit cards. If you are a member of Friends of the Elkhart Public Library, you receive an additional 20% discount. You may become a member at checkout and receive your discount immediately.

If you are unable to make our first Saturday sales, visit our mini-libraries. We try to have them stocked with free books. Locations are in the parking lot between the Elkhart Clinic and the nursing home, in the common area at the Elkhart Aquatic Center, at Wellfield Gardens, at Jamestown United Methodist Church 59218 CR3, at the corner of CR3 and Bernice Dr. in Jimtown and at the First Congregational Church at 26824 CR4 in Elkhart. See you Saturday!