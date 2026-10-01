© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seth Kalina Quartet

Seth Kalina Quartet

Saxophonist Seth Kalina returns to Merrimans' Playhouse with his quartet for an evening of original compositions and imaginative arrangements of jazz standards, all written and arranged by members of the ensemble. The Seth Kalina Quartet is made up of students from the prestigious Jazz Studies program at Michigan State University, where they study under the mentorship of acclaimed, award-winning bassist Rodney Whitaker. Drawing from their diverse musical backgrounds and a shared passion for jazz improvisation, the quartet presents a program that celebrates original artistry alongside fresh interpretations of jazz classics, showcasing the next generation of jazz musicians.

Seth Kalina – saxophone
Mick Hanson – piano
Charlie Snyder – bass

Merriman's Playhouse
$6-$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merriman's Playhouse
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135
South Bend, 46617
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org/