Saxophonist Seth Kalina returns to Merrimans' Playhouse with his quartet for an evening of original compositions and imaginative arrangements of jazz standards, all written and arranged by members of the ensemble. The Seth Kalina Quartet is made up of students from the prestigious Jazz Studies program at Michigan State University, where they study under the mentorship of acclaimed, award-winning bassist Rodney Whitaker. Drawing from their diverse musical backgrounds and a shared passion for jazz improvisation, the quartet presents a program that celebrates original artistry alongside fresh interpretations of jazz classics, showcasing the next generation of jazz musicians.

Seth Kalina – saxophone

Mick Hanson – piano

Charlie Snyder – bass

