Speak or Treat 2026

Free. Saturday, Oct 31, South Bend. Speak or Treat is one day of leadership training for principals, superintendents, teachers, HR directors, chamber leaders, business owners and nonprofit leaders. Keynote by David PowerTalk, "Positioning for Unstoppable Success," then host Obet Pabon II (TEDx speaker) on "The WOW Framework: Positioning for Growth," then 20-minute sessions on leadership, school climate, wellness, communication, crisis leadership, growth, teams and mindset. Tickets are free, numbered and limited to 150. Bring your whole team. Doors 8 a.m., program 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Optional prepaid lunch $30 (2 for $50). Free vendor tables: speakortreat.com/vendors.html. Speakers and coaches: speakortreat.com/coaches.html. Get your free ticket at https://speakortreat.com