Teiku explores rare Jewish melodies as conduits for spontaneous musical expression. Chicago pianist Josh Harlow and Detroit percussionist Jonathan Barahal Taylor founded Teiku upon discovering that both of their families stewarded unique sets of melodies sung on the holiday of Passover. Drawing a direct line between these melodies that they grew up singing and the Black American creative musical traditions that they revered, they crafted arrangements that preserved a ritualistic essence while spanning a vast musical landscape. Made complete by singular bass clarinetist Jason Stein and legendary bassist Jaribu Shahid (Griot Galaxy, Geri Allen, Sun Ra Arkestra), the band is evenly split between Chicago and Detroit artists. With a singular sound that represents a coming together of rich histories from these two deeply important musical cities, Teiku moves effortlessly between infectious groove, raw energy, subtle timbral explorations, and complex mixed meter.

Josh Harlow - piano

Jonathan Barahal Taylor - percussion

Jaribu Shahid - bass

Jason Stein - bass clarinet

