Our Home Grown Series presents a concert featuring Titus Arko, Mary Merriman, and Stephen Merriman. Sharing a love for jazz standards and the interactive spirit of the piano trio, they will explore some of their favorite tunes as part of their 20th Anniversary, and a special end-of-year celebration.

Together, they are drawn to the interaction between piano, bass, and drums — jazz as a process of creating and interacting in the moment, with each instrument contributing to the conversation, listening and responding to one another’s dynamics, ideas, and musical emotions as the music unfolds.

Titus Arko - piano

Mary Merriman - bass

Stephen Merriman - drums

