Join us for our first concert of the season, featuring cinematic favorites from “The Little Mermaid”, “Moana”, and “Pirates of the Caribbean”, alongside Handel’s classic “Suite from Water Music” and Ethyl Smyths powerful “Overture to the Wreckers”.

Our special guests are students from the Goshen College CSA Suzuki program and will perform as soloists alongside the orchestra.

This concert is fun for the whole family, and all are welcome to come hear music from under the sea!

🗓️ Sunday, October 11th, 4pm

📍 Sauder Hall, Goshen College Music Center

🎟️ FREE admission, donations appreciated!