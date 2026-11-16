Winter Holiday Hayride
Winter Holiday Hayride
Kick off the holiday season with friends and family on a holiday hayride through beautiful Bendix Woods in our winter-themed wagons. Enjoy hot cocoa and treats by the fire, create a holiday craft, and make merry in a holiday atmosphere. Registration and payment required by December 2.
Bendix Woods County Park: Glenn Bauer Shelter
$8 per person
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
St. Joseph County Parks
574-277-4828
jhartzke@sjcparks.org
Bendix Woods County Park: Glenn Bauer Shelter
56960 Timothy Rd.New Carlisle, Indiana 46552
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org