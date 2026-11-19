Our Winter Nature Play Day is back again this January! Bring kids out to the Elkhart Environmental Center on Saturday, January 2nd from 10 AM to 12 PM to enjoy time in nature! Explore our site with trail activities, get creative with nature crafts, and warm up in our Visitor’s Cabin with a few indoor activities.

Be sure to dress for the weather!

Activities will be primarily self-guided with staff available to assist. All children must be supervised by a parent/guardian throughout the program.

This play day is FREE and open to kids of all ages. Please register at https://www.eventeny.com/events/winternatureplayday-36400/ to let us know you’ll be attending.

This program is weather-dependent. In the event of unfavorable conditions, we may cancel for participants’ safety. Please be sure to register so that we can notify you of any updates!

The Elkhart Environmental Center is located at 1717 E. Lusher Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46516.

