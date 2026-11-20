Winter Solstice Hike
Winter Solstice Hike
Bundle up and join us for a self-guided hike on the longest night of the year. Enjoy the brisk air while following a glowing trail. Afterwards, enjoy a fun treat and hot cocoa. Lanterns will be available for each family to help guide the way. Registration and payment required by December 17.
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
$5 per person
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
50651 Laurel RoadSouth Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org